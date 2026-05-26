Chuck Oliver of The Hidden Wealth Solution Shares the 10 Most Dangerous Retirement Tax Traps, and How to Avoid Them The purpose of tax planning is to reduce unnecessary taxes. Most of the traps above are not caused by bad investments; they are caused by a lack of planning. By Market Realist Team May 26 2026, Published 5:14 p.m. ET Source: Adobe Stock

Many Americans enter retirement assuming their tax burden will finally ease. The paycheck will stop, commuting will end, and the long-awaited freedom of retirement will begin. But for a surprising number of retirees, taxes do not go down. They become more complicated, more layered, and more expensive.

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Chuck Oliver, CEO of The Hidden Wealth Solution, has spent more than two decades helping retirees, Baby Boomers, and business owners navigate these hidden tax dangers. A two-time best-selling author and nationally recognized wealth strategist, Oliver has seen firsthand how even disciplined savers can lose tens of thousands of dollars to avoidable tax mistakes—a pattern he says is far too common.

The central problem is straightforward: most people focus on how much they have saved instead of how much of that money they will actually keep. For high-income earners and retirees with substantial balances in traditional IRAs and 401(k)s, the biggest tax bills often arrive after retirement begins.

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That is why so many tax planners argue that retirement success is shaped more by tax strategy than by investment performance. The issue is not simply growth. It is whether that growth is occurring in a structure that will later expose retirees to increased and added taxes, Medicare surcharges, Social Security taxation, and tax burdens passed on to the next generation. A core idea behind Chuck Oliver's approach at The Hidden Wealth Solution is that retirement taxes are not fixed. They are a planning problem, and planning problems can be solved.

The first trap: mistaking tax deferral for tax savings

One of the most common misconceptions in retirement planning, according to Chuck Oliver and his team at The Hidden Wealth Solution, is the belief that traditional retirement accounts create permanent tax savings. They do not. They create a tax deferral. Every dollar in a traditional IRA or 401(k) remains subject to future taxation. That means the full account balance is not entirely the retiree’s. The IRS is effectively a silent partner, waiting for the distribution phase to begin.

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This distinction matters because retirees often treat account statements as if the full number belongs to them. They fail to adjust for the taxes that will eventually be owed. That gap between perception and reality grows as balances increase.

The second trap: required minimum distribution shock

Required minimum distributions (RMDs) are one of the most disruptive features of retirement taxation. Once retirees reach the applicable age, the government no longer asks whether they want income from their tax-deferred accounts. It tells them how much must come out. For households with sizable retirement balances, these mandatory withdrawals can create taxable income of up to six figures, even when the money is not needed for living expenses. That loss of flexibility can push retirees into higher tax brackets and trigger taxes they never expected in several areas.

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The third trap: stacking income sources on top of each other

RMDs rarely happen in isolation. They stack on top of Social Security benefits, pensions, dividends, capital gains, and any other taxable income already being received. According to Chuck Oliver, this stacking effect is where retirement taxes accelerate. A retiree may think one additional withdrawal is manageable, only to find that it has pushed total income into a range where Medicare premiums rise, more Social Security becomes taxable, and capital gains treatment worsens. The extra income does not just create one tax consequence—it can trigger several.

The fourth trap: underestimating Social Security taxation

Many retirees still believe Social Security is tax-free. It often is not. Depending on total income, up to 85% of benefits can become taxable. This is particularly frustrating because retirees could simply be drawing from a traditional IRA, a pension, and Social Security at the same time, only to find that the combination has created a larger taxable footprint than expected. Once these thresholds are crossed, even routine retirement income can create a surprisingly high tax bill.

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The fifth trap: Medicare IRMAA surcharges

One of the most expensive surprises in retirement is IRMAA, the income-related monthly adjustment amount. These are Medicare premium surcharges that apply when income exceeds certain thresholds.

Retirees often discover IRMAA after the fact, when a prior-year income spike causes current Medicare premiums to jump. A poorly timed Roth conversion, asset sale, or large distribution can result in thousands of dollars in additional health care costs. And because these surcharges are based on income from prior years, the effects can linger well after the original decision was made. This is one reason why Chuck Oliver and his team at The Hidden Wealth Solution emphasize income coordination as a core principle of retirement planning. Without careful sequencing, even a single poorly timed decision can cascade into years of elevated costs.

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The sixth trap: capital gain collisions

Selling appreciated assets in retirement may seem straightforward, but capital gains can collide with other income sources in costly ways. Once gains are layered on top of RMDs, pension income, or Social Security, retirees may find themselves pushed into higher tax brackets or exposed to the net investment income tax. That additional net investment income tax of 3.8% can be especially painful because it often feels avoidable in hindsight. With better income coordination, many households could have managed gains more efficiently.

The seventh trap: the widow tax penalty

When one spouse dies, the survivor often moves from married filing jointly to filing as a single taxpayer. Yet income doesn’t fall in proportion to the filing-status change. The result is what retirement specialty planners often call the widow tax penalty: the same or similar income is suddenly taxed under less favorable brackets. As Chuck Oliver notes, this can significantly increase the tax burden for the surviving spouse and reduce the amount ultimately passed on to children and grandchildren. It is one of the least discussed but most consequential retirement tax traps.

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The eighth trap: phantom income

Some forms of income increase tax exposure without increasing one’s cash. RMDs are a prime example of when the retiree does not actually need the withdrawal. Certain capital gain distributions can create the same frustration. This is phantom income in practice. The taxpayer owes more, but does not necessarily feel richer. From a planning perspective, this is one of the strongest arguments for building flexibility into retirement income sources long before these issues arise.

The ninth trap: relying on one tax bucket

Many retirees accumulate most of their wealth in tax-deferred accounts. That creates a dangerous lack of flexibility. If every withdrawal is taxable, there is very little room to manage bracket exposure. A more resilient approach includes a mix of tax-deferred accounts, taxable brokerage accounts, and tax-free sources such as Roth accounts. With multiple buckets, retirees can choose where to draw from based on current tax conditions rather than being forced into one outcome. A strategic distribution plan from IRA’s, Roth IRA’s and brokerage accounts can result in a couple married filing jointly being able to distribute $130,900 annually as a zero tax rate.

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This kind of tax diversification is a major part of Chuck Oliver’s philosophy at The Hidden Wealth Solution, which emphasizes that a portfolio alone is not enough. Without tax diversification, even a large nest egg can become inefficient.

The tenth trap: waiting too long

This may be the most expensive mistake of all. Many tax strategies require time, sequencing, and multi-year execution. Waiting until retirement is already underway—or until RMDs have started—reduces flexibility and increases the cost of fixing the problem. The earlier tax planning begins, the more options are available. Roth conversions can be phased in more intelligently, income can be smoothed, and account structures can be diversified. Waiting, on the other hand, compresses those opportunities and raises the odds that retirees will be forced into less tax-efficient decisions.

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Why Chuck Oliver of The Hidden Wealth Solution says these traps matter now

Tax season is when most people look closely at their financial picture. But the tax return only tells the story of what has already happened. The more important question is what happens next. That is why proactive tax planning matters so much. The return is backward-looking. The plan must be forward-looking. Retirees and high-income earners who continue to rely solely on tax preparation often discover that preparation is not the same as strategy. One records the damage, while the other works to prevent it. This distinction is becoming more important as wealth moves from one generation to the next, says Chuck Oliver. Over the coming decades, trillions of dollars will pass through estates, retirement accounts, and inherited IRAs. Without planning, much of that transfer will go to the IRS.

The Hidden Wealth Solution approach: not avoiding taxes, but avoiding overpaying them

The purpose of tax planning is to reduce unnecessary taxes. Most of the traps above are not caused by bad investments; they are caused by a lack of planning. That is why many proactive households now treat tax strategy as part of wealth strategy. The question is no longer just how much can be earned or saved. It is how much can be kept, spent efficiently, and passed on with less erosion. For investors, retirees, and families trying to protect long-term wealth, Chuck Oliver and his team at The Hidden Wealth Solution believe that may be the most important retirement lesson of all.

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