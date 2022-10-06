Spoiler Alert: Logan Paul Lied About Bad Bunny Committing Tax Fraud

Paul is referring to Puerto Rico’s Acts 20/22, a pair of related legislation that places restrictions on while fostering certain tax loopholes.

We’ll dig into what these acts say in just a few, but it’s worth mentioning one key thing: This is all emerging in the wake of Bad Bunny’s 18-minute music video and documentary hybrid titled The Blackout—People Live Here, which named Paul as a perpetrator of gentrification through Act 22. Paul, in turn, said Bad Bunny was wrongfully taking advantage of Act 20.