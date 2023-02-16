Market Realist
Home > Personal Finance > Taxes
A couple looking a personal loan data for taxes
Source: Getty Images

Are Personal Loans Tax Deductible? Everything You Need to Know

By

Feb. 16 2023, Published 11:24 a.m. ET

Tax season is approaching quickly and many filers have questions. One popular query involves personal loans and whether they're tax deductible. It's important to know what you can and can't claim on your taxes. You want to get back as much money as you can, but you also don't want to make a mistake and risk getting audited.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

So how do personal loans factor into the tax filing process? We've done some digging to answer all of your questions. Keep reading to find out if personal loans are tax deductible.

Are personal loans tax deductible?

A person deducing their property taxes on their return.
Source: Pexels

A person deducing their property taxes on their return. The property tax form is included in the image.

While personal loans don't meet the qualifications for tax deductions, there are still uncertainties around the idea of personal loan interest. Personal loan interest isn't usually tax deductible. When thinking about the scope of tax payments and how to navigate them successfully, there needs to be a greater understanding of what's deductible.

Article continues below advertisement

Personal loans aren't able to be deducted unless they're business expenses, taxable investments, or viewed as higher education expenses. Because personal loans are repaid through individual funds, the interest paid on them isn't tax deductible. Student loan interest is an exception to this ruling as well as second mortgages and investment interest expenses. Mortgage interest is also tax deductible.

What kind of personal expenses are tax deductible?

Student loan forms and information pamphlet.
Source: Getty Images

A student loan form and informational brochure are pictured above.

When taking a closer look at tax deductions and personal tax deductions, many financial contributions fall under the ever-growing banner of what these deductions may include. While personal loan tax deductions may concentrate on specific financial dealings, the guidelines for personal tax expenses are far more generous.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Charitable donations, state or local taxes, medical expenses or health savings, student loan interest, other higher education payments, 401K, and IRA contributions are all categorized as aspects of personal loans that are deemed acceptable claims for deductible personal expenses. Often, taxpayers are informed upon when their payments if they can be claimed on their taxes, and there's an explicit understanding that they are welcome to make these claims themselves when calculating their totals.

How to include mortgage interest and other deductions on your taxes.

Sold sign and new homeowners.
Source: Getty Images

A family is seen in the background of a new home with the "SOLD" sign in focus.

It's possible to deduct mortgage interest from your taxes and only takes a few steps. When looking to deduct personal loans from taxes, homeowners can deduct interest on mortgages on homes ranging up to $750,000. If you follow the standard deduction route when deducting mortgage interest, further proof of deductions won't be necessary. A flat amount will be deducted from taxes, and if a taxpayer chooses itemized deductions, they can select multiple deductions.

When breaking down deductions by filing for itemized deductions, you can go more in-depth with what you're filing. Itemized deductions include donations to charity, medical payments, interest on mortgage rates, interest on student loan payments, and other expenses. Deductions of mortgage interest are filed using Form 1098, while singular itemized deductions are submitted using Schedule A Form 1040.

Advertisement
More from Market Realist

Is Student Loan Forgiveness Taxable? In Some Cases, Yes

15 Tax Deductions and Credits to Consider in 2023

Did You Know That Certain Parts of Your Mortgage Payment Are Tax Deductible?

Latest Taxes News and Updates

    Market Realist Logo

    © Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.