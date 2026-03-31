A Stock Doesn’t Need a Market Crash to Enter Correction Territory — Here's What It Means Correction territory helps explain movement in a stock that might be bringing it back toward a more reasonable, accurate valuation. By Joseph-Allen March 31 2026, Published 2:12 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The whole reason people invest in stocks is that there's a general belief that their valuation will go up. Sometimes, that can happen relatively quickly, and other times, it can happen slowly over the course of years.

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Of course, anyone who has ever put money in the stock market is also aware that stocks don't go just one way. They can go in either direction for reasons that are specific to a certain company or industry, or because of bigger changes in the economy. Correction territory is a term that can apply to both individual stocks and the market as a whole. Here's what the term means.

Source: Mega

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What does correction territory mean?

Correction territory refers to the period when either an individual stock or the market as a whole drops at least 10% from a recent high. This is distinct from a bear market, which is when the market drops at least 20% from a recent high. Essentially, correction territory suggests that stocks might have been overvalued, and likely because of some external news event, those prices are now correcting themselves as buyers sell.

Depending on whether an individual stock, a market, or the stock market as a whole is correcting, it can be caused by different things. A company's earnings report might send it into correction territory, whereas a broader jobs or inflation report could send the market as a whole into correction territory. It's also possible for changes in economic policy or other news events to send the market into correction territory.

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How long do market corrections last?

Market corrections are not something that most experienced investors find alarming. They are seen as a regular part of investing, and stocks can never go just one direction. Corrections typically last a few months, but if the market enters bear territory, that can last much longer as it typically suggests that there are deeper issues in the economy that need to be addressed. he market unsure how to react.

The Dow Jones has officially entered correction territory. pic.twitter.com/1HTjhl0G5S — Brew Markets (@brewmarkets) March 20, 2026 Source: X/@brewmarkets

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A recent market correction happened in 2025 after Trump's shifting tariff policies left markets unsure how to react. After the tariff news began to slow down, markets were able to recover and make up for much of what they lost during the height of the confusion that followed President Trump's liberation day.

The market has entered correction territory again in 2026 in response to President Trump's war with Iran and its ensuing economic consequences. The rising price of things like gas and the closing of the Strait of Hormuz have put a genuine squeeze on the global economy, and the question now is whether that correction will continue to push the overall indexes down.

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@tylergedlaman The Dow and Nasdaq just hit official "Correction" territory, and the $6,300 level on the S&P 500 is the only thing standing between us and a deeper slide. 📉 Between spiking oil prices and the post-Triple Witching liquidity vacuum, the fear is real. 🛑 Are you hedging your portfolio, or is this the "Bear Trap" before a Q2 recovery? 🧱 #MarketCorrection S&P500 #Investing #Finance #Macro Not financial advice. For educational purposes only. ♬ original sound - Tyler Gedlaman