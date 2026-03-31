People Can’t Believe How Many Winning Lottery Tickets This Nantucket Diner Has Sold The Old South Diner, a food spot in Nantucket that sells Chinese and American cuisine, has sold five winning lottery tickets worth $1 million or more. By Jennifer Farrington March 31 2026, Published 9:25 a.m. ET Source: X/@MAStateLottery;Yelp

The chances of winning the lottery, including games like Powerball, are pretty slim.” For instance, you have a one in 11,688,053 chance of winning a $1 million prize playing Powerball, according to the official website, making it quite a risky (and sometimes costly) game to play.

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While the chances of winning are extremely low, you might have better luck than most if you purchase any type of lottery ticket (scratch-offs included) from a particular diner in Nantucket. That’s because it has sold five winning lottery tickets in just two years, with each winner walking away with a $1 million prize, per Nantucket Current. As hard as it may be to believe, it happened, and we’ve got all the details on the diner’s location and its past winners.

This small Nantucket diner sold its fifth winning lottery ticket in a two-year span.

Dubbed the “luckiest place in Massachusetts,” a Nantucket diner is getting significant recognition, and not for its food. Instead, the spot is gaining attention in March 2026 (and likely plenty of foot traffic) after selling its fifth winning lottery ticket in a two-year span.

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The Old South Diner, a small food spot in Nantucket that sells Chinese and American cuisine, has sold five winning lottery tickets worth $1 million or more. The most recent win was a $2 million prize from the March 25, 2026 Powerball drawing, where the ticket matched the first five numbers and included a 2X Power Play, according to CBS News. The winning numbers were 7, 21, 55, 56, and 64.

Someone just hit a $2 million Powerball ticket at…. you guessed it, the luckiest place in Massachusetts: the Old South Diner on Nantucket.



This is the FIFTH million dollar prize sold at the diner over the past two years. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/q3VZQ6UFcz — Nantucket Current (@ACKCurrent) March 26, 2026

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During the same month, the diner also sold a scratch ticket from the state’s new “$2,000,000 Stacked” instant game, which led to a Nantucket resident, a house cleaning business owner, winning the $2 million prize. CBS News reported that she took a one-time cash payout of about $1.3 million before taxes.

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Old South Diner in Nantucket also sold three winning scratch tickets in 2024.

While those wins are likely enough to convince residents, and even those living outside the area, to buy their lottery tickets from Old South Diner, they aren’t the only recent wins the food joint has under its belt. In 2024, the diner sold not one, not two, but three scratch tickets, each carrying a prize of $1 million or more. The first win came on March 11 from a “$4,000,000 Bonus Bucks” $10 ticket, per CBS News.

The outlet reported that the second came on June 10 from a “Lifetime Millions” $50 ticket, which was worth $2 million. The third winner had purchased a “$10,000,000 Bonanza” $20 ticket and won $1 million. And while the winners of these tickets were (and still are) probably feeling very lucky, so is the diner, as the news outlet says it collected around $80,000 in bonuses.

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Unsurprisingly, Old South Diner sells more lottery tickets than any other single location on Nantucket. Last year its net sales topped $3.7 million and jumped by 37 percent over 2024 amid its lucky streak of winners pic.twitter.com/DaxtPXfKER — Nantucket Current (@ACKCurrent) March 27, 2026

Now you’re probably wondering, like most people, how the diner has managed to sell so many winning tickets. Well, according to Rachel Guerra, the Massachusetts Lottery’s deputy director of communications, it’s likely because they sell more tickets.