Are Buffer ETFs Worth a Place in Your Portfolio? Limit Downside

Innovator Capital Management invented buffered ETFs in 2018. Since then, many providers have joined the wave. There are multiple options for individuals interested in buffered funds investing. As per Schwab, buffer ETFs have become one of the fastest-growing corners of the ETF market. Since 2018, over 100 buffer ETFs have launched and they have attracted over $14 billion in assets. These ETFs are becoming popular among investors who may not want to sit on the fence during market volatility but still want to hedge against potential losses.