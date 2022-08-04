Should You Invest in Call Options in a Bear Market?

Despite what many experts call a bear market — and what further folks say is an incoming recession — rallies are happening. The Nasdaq Composite Index jumped about 2.6 percent on Wednesday, Aug. 4 while the S&P 500 jumped about 1.5 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.33 percent during the same period. This is all despite YTD downtrends between 10 percent and 20 percent for all three of these major indices.