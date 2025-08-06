ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Shark Tank' contestants bring all five judges together for a joint $250,000 deal in rare TV moment

The co-founders of BuggyBeds wowed the Sharks so much, they were "itching" to invest, and offered a $250k deal.
PUBLISHED 13 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the co-founders of BuggyBeds making their pitch (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing the co-founders of BuggyBeds making their pitch (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

While there are many ways to get a deal on Shark Tank," to get a five-investor deal, a company and its entrepreneurs need to be perfect. And Maria Curcio and Veronica Purlongo, the founders of BuggyBeds, were just that. They left the sharks in awe with their innovative products and promising numbers. By the end of their pitch, the investors, who were "itching" to make a deal, ended up going all in to offer $250,000, double of what the entrepreneurs asked for. 

Screenshot showing the five Sharks offering a deal (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing the five Sharks offering a deal (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

In the episode, Curcio and Purlongo entered the Tank seeking $125,000 for 7% equity. Since the beginning of their pitch, they were on fire. They started by educating the panel on the astronomical increase in bed bug infestations in America and how it had become an international epidemic. They stressed the need for a simple tool for people to protect themselves before introducing their innovative early detection device, BuggyBeds. They explained that their glue traps are designed to detect the presence of bed bugs before they become a full-fledged infestation in homes, hotels, or any living space.

Screenshot showing the two entrepreneurs (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing the two entrepreneurs (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

After the pitch, when the judges asked for the numbers, the entrepreneurs shared that in their six-month run, they had already grossed $150,000 in sales, and $100,000 of it was pure profit. This shocked the Sharks, who wanted to know more. Curcio then shared that they shared 144 units as samples to a housing authority, and they got a purchase order of 22,000 units, each of which cost them just $1.35 to make and sold for $6.99 to $8.99. She further shared that BuggyBeds had received purchase interest from major retailers like Home Depot, Burlington Coat Factory, ShopRite, and Walmart, as well.

While the investors were impressed with the numbers, they weren't sure about the $1.7 million valuation. Curcio then revealed that they once dismissed a $5 million deal for the company's trademarks and patents, which made Kevin O'Leary's jaw drop. Curcio even referred to herself as "Mrs. Wonderful" for her hardline business dealings. 

Screenshot showing O'Leary's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing O'Leary's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

With everything laid out, the panel was eager to make a deal. O'Leary floated the idea of all five Sharks going in for a joint deal of $250,000 for 25% equity, and Daymond John quickly jumped on it, saying, "I'm itching to do this deal." Soon they were joined by Mark Cuban and Robert Herjavec, but Barbara Corcoran wanted to do a deal alone. She then made a separate offer of $150,000 for 15%, forcing the entrepreneurs to step out and discuss.

When the duo came back, they started negotiating the joint deal, and Corcoran dropped out as she didn't get an answer. Initially, Cuban suggested doing the joint deal without Corcoran as she didn't want to join the "boys club," but he eventually invited Corcoran back. With all five Sharks going in, Curcio and Purlongo accepted the deal.

According to Shark Tank Recap, BuggyBeds became a phenomenal success as they reached the $4 million mark in value within a year. With all five investors behind the brand, the company continues to sell its products across the web. 

More on Market Realist:

'Shark Tank' contestants take their shirts off and end up getting $200,000 offers from four judges

All the 5 'Shark Tank' judges offered him a 6-figure deal — but he knew exactly whom to pick

'Shark Tank' contestant gets all five sharks to agree on a massive $1 million deal in rare TV moment

RELATED TOPICS SHARK TANK
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's kids heartbroken as they won't get a dog after her $40,000 loss
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's kids heartbroken as they won't get a dog after her $40,000 loss
She said that her husband may still have to buy a dog as America may hold him accountable.
7 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison agrees to pay generous money for a world map from 1700s
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison agrees to pay generous money for a world map from 1700s
When Harrison knew that the 18th-century map was the real deal, he made a genuine offer.
8 hours ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant wins a Mini Cooper — 10 years after her sister appeared on the show
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant wins a Mini Cooper — 10 years after her sister appeared on the show
10 years after her sister’s win, Chelsea Hall hit the jackpot on ‘WoF’ with a brand new Mini Cooper and a cash prize.
12 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestants bring all five judges together for a joint $250,000 deal in rare TV moment
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants bring all five judges together for a joint $250,000 deal in rare TV moment
The co-founders of BuggyBeds wowed the Sharks so much, they were "itching" to invest, and offered a $250k deal.
13 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest holds her chest after hearing about cost of repairing family's gold clock
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest holds her chest after hearing about cost of repairing family's gold clock
The guests were left stunned to find out just how much the repairs would cost.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' guest feels robbed as Paul McCartney's guitar that she paid $12,000 turned out fake
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest feels robbed as Paul McCartney's guitar that she paid $12,000 turned out fake
Unfortunately for the seller, she allegedly got robbed of a significant amount of money.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary called a product 'poopoo on a stick' but he was proven wrong
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary called a product 'poopoo on a stick' but he was proven wrong
Not only did the co-creators of FlingGolf get a $300,000 deal, they proved Mr Wonderful wrong.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in disbelief after hearing the real value of his Larry Bird-signed shoes
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in disbelief after hearing the real value of his Larry Bird-signed shoes
The guest never imagined the old, autographed sneakers that his mom acquired could be worth so much.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings and Matt Damon win $1 million prize on 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire'
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings and Matt Damon win $1 million prize on 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire'
The gameshow whiz did it again by bagging the top prize on yet another trivia test.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy' champion Scott Riccardi clears the air after speculation that he lost a game on purpose
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' champion Scott Riccardi clears the air after speculation that he lost a game on purpose
Riccardi took to Reddit to clear the air around his stunning loss which was facing scrutiny.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' viewers reveal what they feel are the dumbest prizes ever on the show
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' viewers reveal what they feel are the dumbest prizes ever on the show
Fans gathered on the show's unofficial Reddit forum to discuss the 'dumb and useless' items.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player who won $40,000 at last moment now wants to compete on 'Jeopardy!'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player who won $40,000 at last moment now wants to compete on 'Jeopardy!'
The contestant, Matt Benton expressed he wanted to enjoy the moment before thinking of the future.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest almost cries after hearing the value of items left behind by her late mom
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest almost cries after hearing the value of items left behind by her late mom
The guest who treasured the collection had no idea how significant it was.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans blame unusual puzzle that left a contestant lose out on $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans blame unusual puzzle that left a contestant lose out on $40,000
Even the contestant admitted that there was no way he could've got the answer.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings relieved as 'Wheel of Fortune' star Ryan Seacrest doesn't want his job
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings relieved as 'Wheel of Fortune' star Ryan Seacrest doesn't want his job
Jennings told TV Insider that Seacrest is a generational talent and there's nothing he couldn't do.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants take their shirts off and end up getting $200,000 offers from four judges
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants take their shirts off and end up getting $200,000 offers from four judges
The co-founders of 'Bro Glo' managed to bag the biggest Shark for their innovative self-tanner.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant makes the judges play ball, then scores a $300,000 deal from three of them
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant makes the judges play ball, then scores a $300,000 deal from three of them
While some said the QBall was unscalable, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, and Rohan Oza saw its potential
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on $40,000 prize — fans say he 'needed one more second'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on $40,000 prize — fans say he 'needed one more second'
Before the Bonus Round, another impossible puzzle had already upset the fans.
5 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings Andy Warhol's Superman poster and Rick Harrison gets it for a small fortune
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest brings Andy Warhol's Superman poster and Rick Harrison gets it for a small fortune
Harrison managed to get a pretty good deal for the artistic item after the appraisal.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant makes the judges dance to his tunes — but still wasn't able to get a deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant makes the judges dance to his tunes — but still wasn't able to get a deal
Despite impressing the Sharks, the founder of Lord Von Schmitt failed to get a deal
5 days ago