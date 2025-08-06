'Shark Tank' contestants bring all five judges together for a joint $250,000 deal in rare TV moment

The co-founders of BuggyBeds wowed the Sharks so much, they were "itching" to invest, and offered a $250k deal.

While there are many ways to get a deal on Shark Tank," to get a five-investor deal, a company and its entrepreneurs need to be perfect. And Maria Curcio and Veronica Purlongo, the founders of BuggyBeds, were just that. They left the sharks in awe with their innovative products and promising numbers. By the end of their pitch, the investors, who were "itching" to make a deal, ended up going all in to offer $250,000, double of what the entrepreneurs asked for.

Screenshot showing the five Sharks offering a deal (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

In the episode, Curcio and Purlongo entered the Tank seeking $125,000 for 7% equity. Since the beginning of their pitch, they were on fire. They started by educating the panel on the astronomical increase in bed bug infestations in America and how it had become an international epidemic. They stressed the need for a simple tool for people to protect themselves before introducing their innovative early detection device, BuggyBeds. They explained that their glue traps are designed to detect the presence of bed bugs before they become a full-fledged infestation in homes, hotels, or any living space.

Screenshot showing the two entrepreneurs (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

After the pitch, when the judges asked for the numbers, the entrepreneurs shared that in their six-month run, they had already grossed $150,000 in sales, and $100,000 of it was pure profit. This shocked the Sharks, who wanted to know more. Curcio then shared that they shared 144 units as samples to a housing authority, and they got a purchase order of 22,000 units, each of which cost them just $1.35 to make and sold for $6.99 to $8.99. She further shared that BuggyBeds had received purchase interest from major retailers like Home Depot, Burlington Coat Factory, ShopRite, and Walmart, as well.

While the investors were impressed with the numbers, they weren't sure about the $1.7 million valuation. Curcio then revealed that they once dismissed a $5 million deal for the company's trademarks and patents, which made Kevin O'Leary's jaw drop. Curcio even referred to herself as "Mrs. Wonderful" for her hardline business dealings.

Screenshot showing O'Leary's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

With everything laid out, the panel was eager to make a deal. O'Leary floated the idea of all five Sharks going in for a joint deal of $250,000 for 25% equity, and Daymond John quickly jumped on it, saying, "I'm itching to do this deal." Soon they were joined by Mark Cuban and Robert Herjavec, but Barbara Corcoran wanted to do a deal alone. She then made a separate offer of $150,000 for 15%, forcing the entrepreneurs to step out and discuss.

When the duo came back, they started negotiating the joint deal, and Corcoran dropped out as she didn't get an answer. Initially, Cuban suggested doing the joint deal without Corcoran as she didn't want to join the "boys club," but he eventually invited Corcoran back. With all five Sharks going in, Curcio and Purlongo accepted the deal.

According to Shark Tank Recap, BuggyBeds became a phenomenal success as they reached the $4 million mark in value within a year. With all five investors behind the brand, the company continues to sell its products across the web.

