Home Sales Are Declining, Market Remains Tough for Homebuyers

Greg Lippman, Deutsche Bank trader from The Big Short (2015), said on his podcast Capital Allocators this week, "I think we're entering into more of a volatile time in the economy right now. The Fed is going to be, instead of a force for low volatility, a source of higher volatility. You're already seeing this with the waffling about different things, are they going to ease next year or not. Less than a year ago, they said they weren't going to tighten at all in 2022."