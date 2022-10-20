Why Isn't Rent Tax Deductible? How to Save on Taxes as a Renter

However, with the price of homes at an all-time high, many people opt to rent. Rent prices have also skyrocketed in 2022 as landlords try to capitalize on the high demand for housing from people who can’t afford to buy a home right now.

With all the money you’re spending on rent, you may wonder if you can write off your rent. Sorry, we have some bad news. Keep reading to find out why rent isn't tax deductible and how you can save on taxes as a renter.