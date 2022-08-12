Social Security Tax Limit 2022 and Exemptions, Explained

Payroll taxes are withheld from an employee’s wages or salaries by the employer and then forwarded to the government. In 2022, the Social Security tax rate is 6.2 percent for the employer and 6.2 percent for the employee (same since 1990). The OASDI tax rate for self-employment income is 12.4 percent in 2022. Self-employed people are responsible for covering both the employer and employee share of OASDI contributions.