Feeling Down About Your Finances? Take These Money Mantras for a Spin
Some people believe mantras or affirmations help manifest success. For others, mantras are just pithy sayings that help reframe their ways of thinking. Either way, a lot of people are looking for money mantras that really work.
We’ve rounded up money mantras from various websites — websites whose authors vouch for these sayings as a way to visualize future prosperity. Your mileage may vary, of course, but perhaps you’ll find these mantras are worth a try.
“I am worthy of having money.”
This mantra can be useful in both imagining a prosperous future and imagining a deserved prosperous future. “Mantras about money don’t always have to reflect your current financial situation, and oftentimes they don’t,” the website Possible reasons. “Money affirmations are a belief that a certain outcome is possible, like earning an abundance of money. These statements exist as truth you’re working towards in the future.”
“I can turn my skills into profit.”
Many of us have skills, hobbies, and talents that can be turned into a side gig or even a full-time career — even if they aren't immediately evident or if you feel stuck in your day job. “While it’s easy to fall into negative feelings about money, those adverse perceptions often limit us to finding the pattern that perpetuates the situation instead of overcoming it,” adds Possible.
“As one door closes, another bigger and better door opens.”
This mantra has been bandied about in various forms for centuries now, and for good reason. It offers reason to hope that failures, while demoralizing, lead to future success. “This is a classic abundance mantra that has been uttered by many successful people who managed to turn their challenges into opportunities and their opportunities into success over the years,” says The Strive.
“I am open and receptive to all the wealth life offers me.”
Like the first mantra on this list, this saying offers assurance that we can expect success in our pursuits — monetary and otherwise — and that we are entitled to enjoy that success. “Anytime a mind feels as if it doesn’t deserve something, it will resist the opportunities that lead to staggering levels of abundance,” The Strive explains. “So, start using this prosperity mantra and open [your] mind to the wealth you deserve.”
“I am in charge of my spending decisions.”
On a more practical level, this mantra reminds us that working toward long-term financial goals can sometimes be more satisfying than short-term purchases. “While we all experience things out of our control sometimes (like losing our jobs or getting sick), we are generally in control of the decisions we make,” Money Mentors says. “Make sure those decisions are aligned with your financial goals, whenever possible, so you can feel confident in your spending vs. saving abilities.”
“Each day I get closer to financial freedom.”
The definition of financial freedom varies from person to person, but for many people, it means enjoying a comfortable life with a minimum of work. “Every action you take, every decision you make gets you one step closer to either reaching your financial goals or getting further away from them,” Money Mentors says. “It’s up to you. Trust in yourself and your ability to reach financial freedom, and then go forth and work towards that goal every single day.”