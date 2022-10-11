Building Emergency Savings Can Recession-Proof Your Finances

If you don’t have enough in your savings to cover a big expense like an unexpected car repair or a broken-down furnace, you aren’t alone. According to a Bankrate survey, less than half of Americans have enough in their savings account to cover a $1,000 unplanned expense.

Even if you have a couple thousand saved up, that won’t cover your expenses if you lose your job. So, how much should you have in your savings for emergencies?