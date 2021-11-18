Rapper Young Dolph Dies at 36: What’s His Net Worth?By Mohit Oberoi, CFA
Nov. 18 2021, Published 10:53 a.m. ET
Popular Memphis-based rapper Young Dolph died on Nov. 17 after being gunned down. Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr., was only 36 years old. He was buying cookies at Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies in Memphis when someone entered the store and shot him. What’s Young Dolph’s net worth and how did he make his money?
Young Dolph
Rapper
Net worth: $3 million (estimated)
Young Dolph’s net worth was $3 million at the time of his death. He was born in Chicago but his family moved to Memphis when he was two years old.
Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis confirmed the incident. "This shooting is another example of the senseless gun violence we are experiencing locally and nationwide. Our hearts go out to the Thornton family and all who are affected by this horrific act of violence," said Davis.
Who killed Young Dolph?
Police haven't determined who killed Young Dolph, although they did identify that he was the victim in the shooting, according to the preliminary investigation. Several people gathered outside the bakery after the incident.
Meanwhile, at a press conference, Davis encouraged people to stay at home unless they had to be out. She also called upon people to remain calm as the department performs its investigation.
In a tweet, the Memphis Police Department said that it's working with the community to stop such incidents. The police department is also working to identify and bring Young Dolph's killer to justice.
Young Dolph's net worth
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Young Dolph’s net worth was estimated to be $3 million at the time of his death. His debut mixtape "Paper Route Campaign" was released in 2009.
He released the debut studio album "King of Memphis" album in 2016. His seventh album, "Rich Slave," was released in 2020. Young Dolph was featured on O.T. Genasis’ hit single titled “Cut It,” which peaked at 35 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Young Dolph made his money through rapping and his net worth was rising before he died. The shooting on Nov. 17 was the third time that someone tried to kill Young Dolph.
On February 26, 2017, over 100 bullets were fired at his vehicle in Charlotte, N.C. He walked away unharmed since the vehicle was a bulletproof SUV. He later released a song titled "100 Shots.” In the second incident outside a retail store in Los Angeles on September 26, 2017, he was seriously injured after being hit by three bullets. He recovered after spending a few weeks in the hospital.
Young Dolph family
Young Dolph was in a relationship with Mia Jaye and the couple had two children, Aria Ella Thornton and Tre Tre Thornton. His partner is an entrepreneur and in 2015 she founded Fresh Start Kidz, Inc. She also published a book No Way Tré You Can’t Have Your Way, Fruit Instead of Junk Food Today.
Several noted personalities and companies have expressed their condolences after Young Dolph’s tragic death. Apple Music tweeted “Rest in peace to the Memphis legend Young Dolph,” with a photograph of the late rapper.
Young Dolph did a lot of community work in Memphis including turkey giveaways on Thanksgiving. Memphis residents are grieving for the man who gave back to his community throughout his career.