XYO Coin Surges on Coinbase Listing, More Gains to Follow

In general, cryptocurrencies are having a strong year in 2021. While Bitcoin and Ethereum have registered gains, the rise in some altcoins has been staggering. XYO coin is one such crypto. Year-to-date, it has gained 14,425 percent. Due to the steep rise in the coin, it isn't a surprise that investors want to know about XYO coin’s price prediction .

Since July 20, the coin has gained 730 percent. XYO coin has gained a staggering 180 percent in last week alone and a large part of these gains are due to its Coinbase listing.

The XYO project was launched by a company called XY, which provides location technology solutions for autonomous drones, self-driving vehicles, smart cities, and space exploration.