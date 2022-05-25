XXXTentatacion’s Music NFTs Are Now Selling for Over $1 Million
Although XXXTentacion passed away in 2018, his mother and manager are ensuring his legacy carries on through his music. Cleopatra Bernard, XXXTentacion’s mother and estate manager, and his manager, Solomon “Sounds” Sobande, teamed up with YellowHeart to release some of the rapper’s music that has never been commercially released, in the form of an NFT.
Here’s when the XXXTentacion NFT collection launched, how much the NFTs cost, and how you might be able to buy one.
YellowHeart released the XXXTentacion NFT collection on its platform in early May 2022.
YellowHeart launched XXXTentacion’s NFT collection on May 10 and ended it on May 14. Given that the late rapper currently has over 20 million fans following him on Instagram alone, it's obvious the NFTs sold out rather quickly. Among some of the NFTs to be sold was a mugshot of XXXTentacion and a picture of the late rapper posing with what appears to be his pet cat.
Other NFTs, some of which serve as the cover for five of his “unreleased” songs, were designed with the help of Grand Theft Auto artist Stephen Bliss and were also featured in the collection. Many of the NFTs that were sold are now available for purchase on OpenSea.
While some of the XXXTentacion NFTs are selling for 0.002 ETH ($3.98), others, mainly those featuring his music, are going for as much as $1,953,800. Although you can still listen to the songs used to create the XXXTentacion NFTs, you won’t officially own them unless you purchase one of the NFTs included in the collection.
All the proceeds YellowHeart collected during the XXXTentacion NFT music drop were donated to the XXXFoundation, among others including those that “help women dealing with domestic abuse,” reports RollingStone. The XXXFoundation is a non-profit organization that was started by Sobande and Bernard after the rapper was killed.
What happened to XXXTentacion?
XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was the victim of a fatal shooting in 2018. The rapper had been visiting RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Fla., and became the subject of a robbery while outside of the establishment. After his passing, four men were charged with his murder.
While the controversial rapper may have been misunderstood by many, those who loved and followed him developed an attachment to his music. Although his fan base has become rather diverse these days, his music is known to cater to “outcasts” or those who consider themselves to be “socially unacceptable,” according to the rapper’s bio on YellowHeart.
Kanye West’s latest album, "Donda 2," will feature XXXTentacion.
In addition to keeping his music alive through NFTs, XXXTentacion’s estate is also releasing new music on his behalf. On May 23, XXXTentacion’s management team posted details on a new song that will be featured on both X’s new album and Kanye West's album. The song, which features both Ye and XXXTentacion, is titled “True Love” and will be released on May 27, 2022, at 12 p.m. EST.