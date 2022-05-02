Wynonna Judd Built Her Net Worth Singing Alongside Her Mother

Wynonna Judd is a country music singer and half of the mother-daughter duo The Judds. The Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on May 1, 2022, just a day after the death of Wynonna's mother and singing partner Naomi Judd. Wynonna has built a successful solo career since the Judds officially disbanded in 1991. She and her mother were scheduled to do the Judds Final Tour later this year.

Birthdate: May 30, 1964

Birthname: Christina Claire Ciminella

Husband: Cactus Moser

Children: 2

Sister: Ashley Judd, actress