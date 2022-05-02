Wynonna Judd Built Her Net Worth Singing Alongside Her Mother

Wynonna Judd Built Her Net Worth Singing Alongside Her MotherBy Danielle Letenyei
May. 2 2022, Published 12:12 p.m. ET
There wasn’t a dry eye in the house when the Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on May 1, 2022. Naomi Judd, half of the mother-daughter duo, died the day before the ceremony. Wynonna Judd has earned a net worth of close to $20 million throughout her career, much of which she sang alongside her mother.
Wynonna Judd
Country Music Singer
Net worth: $20 Million
Wynonna Judd is a country music singer and half of the mother-daughter duo The Judds. The Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on May 1, 2022, just a day after the death of Wynonna's mother and singing partner Naomi Judd. Wynonna has built a successful solo career since the Judds officially disbanded in 1991. She and her mother were scheduled to do the Judds Final Tour later this year.
Birthdate: May 30, 1964
Birthname: Christina Claire Ciminella
Husband: Cactus Moser
Children: 2
Sister: Ashley Judd, actress
"It's a strange dynamic to be this broken and this blessed,” Wynonna told the crowd. “Though my heart is broken, I will continue to sing, because that’s what we do."
Naomi's daughters Wynonna and Ashley announced the passing of their mother on Twitter on April 30, writing that they “lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness.” Naomi had reportedly been open in the past about her struggles with depression.
“We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory,” Wynonna wrote in an April 30 Twitter post.
The Judds final tour was scheduled to start in September.
Just a few weeks before Naomi’s death, Wynonna announced The Judds Final Tour, which was scheduled to start in September this year. Three shows were already sold out. Last month, The Judds performed at the CMT Music Awards for the first public performance in years.
Wynonna Judd got her name from the Route 66 song.
Wynonna was born in Kentucky on May 30, 1964. Her birth name is Christina Claire Ciminella, which she eventually changed to “Wynonna” about the town Winona, Ariz., mentioned in the song “Route 66.”
Wynonna started playing the guitar when she was just 12 years old. Like many aspiring country musicians, Wynonna and her mother moved to Nashville in 1979 with dreams of starting a musical career.
The Judds signed their first record deal in 1983.
When Wynonna legally changed her name, so did Naomi, whose original name was Diana. Wynonna was 19-years-old when the mother-daughter duo, calling themselves The Judds, signed their first record deal with RCA Records in 1983. Judd was Naomi’s maiden name.
The Judds were a success in the country music world with 23 hit singles between 1983 and 1991. They sold over 20 million records and won more than 60 awards in the music industry, including eight Billboard Music Awards, nine awards from the Country Music Association, and five Grammy nominations. Many fans know them for the hit songs “Love Can Build a Bridge” and “Mama He’s Crazy.”
Wynonna built a successful solo career after The Judds disbanded.
After Naomi was forced to retire in 1991 due to a chronic case of hepatitis C, The Judds disbanded and Wynonna went on to have an equally successful solo career. She released 12 albums and had four singles reach number one on the country music charts. Her career earned her a star on the Music City Walk of Fame in 2007.
Wynonna and Naomi reunited to perform as The Judds on several occasions. In 2011, the mother-daughter duo even got their own reality television show on OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network). Wynonna also appeared on Dancing with the Stars in 2013, but she and professional dancer Tony Dovolani were the first couple eliminated.
Who is Wynonna Judd’s husband?
Wynonna has been married three times. Her first marriage to Arch Kelley III lasted just two years. The couple has two children together. She was married to her second husband and former bodyguard, D.R. Roach, for less than four years when he was arrested for sexual assault of a child under age 13.
Wynonna is currently married to musician Cactus Moser, the drummer for the country music band Highway 101. Just two months after the couple married, Moser was injured in a motorcycle accident and had to have his left leg amputated above the knee.