Beachbody’s Stock Price Prediction: Will BODY Recover?

Beachbody (BODY) has dropped below $10, the listing price of its SPAC predecessor, FRX. The stock fell 6.6 percent on Jul. 14 to close at about $8 and is now almost 60 percent below its peak. Why is BODY stock falling? Should you buy the dip now?

Beachbody, which operates in the fitness industry, sells exercise equipment and offers related content. In Jun. 2021, the company went public in a three-way SPAC merger that also involved Myx Fitness.

Why is Beachbody (BODY) stock falling?

Beachbody stock made its public debut on Jun. 28, gaining more than 6 percent on the first day of trading to close at about $13. BODY's decline to under $10 can be attributed to several factors.

Whereas the expanding COVID-19 vaccine rollout is bringing people out again, some investors are questioning the outlook of companies that benefited from people staying at home because of lockdowns. That might partly explain the selloff in many stay-at-home stocks, a category that includes at-home exercise companies such as Beachbody and its main competitor, Peloton. Like Beachbody, Peloton stock has fallen in 2021 after having a great 2020.

Beachbody and Peloton stocks have also fallen in response to The Wall Street Journal reporting that rival IFIT Health & Fitness is gearing up for an IPO. The possibility of another fitness stock coming to market might be causing some potential investors to hold off.

