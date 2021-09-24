Apple Might Switch to USB-C Chargers Amid Potential EU Ruling

The ruling, which is expected to pass through EU legislation, provides a two-year grace period to make all new devices USB-C compatible. This would prevent Europeans from having to buy specialized chargers for their different devices.

Margrethe Vestager, the executive vice president for a Digital Europe, said in a press release, “European consumers have been annoyed for long enough by the accumulation of incompatible chargers in their drawers. We have given the industry plenty of time to come up with its own solutions, but now the time has come for legislative action in favor of a universal charger. This is a significant gain for our consumers and our environment, in line with our ecological and digital ambitions."