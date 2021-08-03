Exela Stock Could Rise More With a Potential Short Squeeze in the Works

Exela Technologies (XELA) stock is soaring and many investors are trying to find out why it’s going up and if it will rise more. The stock gained about 8 percent on Aug. 2 to $2.84, bringing its gains over the past week to 15 percent and 34 percent in the past month. The stock is up about 130 percent since the beginning of 2021. Is XELA stock a good investment?