Is Overtime Taxed Higher Than Ordinary Pay? Common Myth Debunked

Your overtime pay might also push your income into the next salary band, which is taxed at a higher rate. Your salary is taxed at a standard rate up to your rate band limit. Any pay above that limit gets taxed at a higher rate of tax. However, there's a general myth that earning overtime could push you into a higher tax bracket and that working overtime hurts more than it helps in terms of taxes.

Even if that’s the case, working overtime will put extra dollars in your pocket. You’ll only get charged at the higher tax rate for the amount that got bumped into the next tax bracket and not the whole income. Therefore, if you can and if you want to increase your earnings through working overtime, don’t let the higher tax myth on overtime get in the way.