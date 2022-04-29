‘Summer House’ Star Kyle Cooke Faced Legal Drama, Sued Loverboy Distributor

Cooke opened up to his Summer House costars in the reality show’s April 18 episode, according to a Bravo recap. “I’m in a lawsuit,” he said. “I’ve spent $200,000 on legal fees this month. I’m $4 million in debt with the loan for my business. Everything is on the line.”

But it wasn’t Cooke being sued. His and Batula’s sparkling hard tea company, Loverboy, was doing the suing.