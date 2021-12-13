One "Magic: The Gathering" Card Sold at Auction for $511,100

The Black Lotus card in Magic: The Gathering costs no mana to play, but it can cost more than half a million dollars to even get the card. Yes, in Jan. 2021, a Black Lotus card sold on eBay for $511,100, a price three times that of a similar Black Lotus card that sold in 2019, Polygon reports. And that 2019 price was more than double the price of a Black Lotus card sold in 2018, meaning that Black Lotus prices have increased sixfold in three years. So, why is the Black Lotus so expensive?