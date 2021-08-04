AvePoint (AVPT) Stock Might Be a Risk Worth Taking Now

AvePoint decided to go public through a SPAC merger instead of taking the traditional IPO route. The company explored a traditional IPO and choose the SPAC route to allow it to move faster and take advantage of Apex executives' market knowledge.

AvePoint shares have retreated more than 40 percent from their peak. Many companies that recently went public through SPAC arrangements have experienced volatility in their stocks. For example, SoFi stock is down about 16 percent in the past month despite the company being among the most promising fintech providers. Lucid stock is also down after recently completing a SPAC merger. Therefore, the pullback in AVPT stock might be the result of the market adjusting from a speculative SPAC investing mindset to a fundamental focus.