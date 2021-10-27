U.S. to Host 'Fall for Cryptocurrency' Auction, Over $300,000 in BTC

For three days, the U.S. government will host an auction, "Fall for Cryptocurrency," where a total of 4.94 Bitcoin (BTC) tokens will be auctioned at over $300,000. The auction is held by GSA Auctions, a service that functions as an online clearinghouse for any surplus of assets.

Nearly five Bitcoin are slated for auction across five lots. Why does the U.S. auction Bitcoin and where does it come from?