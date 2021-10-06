OTC Stock Trading Is Up—Why It's Risky and How to Mitigate the Risk

OTC traders. Something you will learn the hard way. Lots of people are holding well over 15 million shares of very popular stocks. Example (30 million shares) if a stock hits 3 cents that’s almost a million dollars. Meanwhile u are “holding for a dollar” with 100,000 shares.

Like always in investing, there are exceptions to the rule. The most obvious one is marijuana stocks. Marijuana is still federally illegal in the U.S. and listed as a Schedule I drug under the Controlled Substances Act. However, marijuana companies can legally operate at a state level. Most of them have to do so with cash because banks won't get involved in the industry.