Rep. Jim Hagedorn Loses Cancer Battle — Who Will Replace Him in the House?

In the event of a vacancy due to death or resignation, some states give power to appoint a successor to the governor, to the leadership of the late representative's party, or to other officials.

In those states, the appointed representative may serve for the remainder of the term or until a special election is held, depending on the state's statues. In some states, there's even a history of widow's succession, where the deceased congressperson's spouse serves out the remainder of their term.