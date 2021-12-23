Who Owns Sugarlands Distillery in Gatlinburg? Details on the Moonshine Maker

Who Owns Sugarlands Distillery in Gatlinburg? Details on the Moonshine MakerBy Kathryn Underwood
Sugarlands Distilling Company, located in Gatlinburg, Tenn., makes and sells whiskey, moonshine, and other spirits. In 2014, the company opened a downtown distillery, where it displays the craft of making moonshine and distilling fine “Sugarlands Spirits.”
The company, which is owned by Kent Woods and Ned Vickers, offers tours of the distillery and sample tastings of its products. Sugarlands Spirits can be purchased in at least 40 states and delivered to the customers' home's. This top Gatlinburg attraction draws over a million visitors each year and recently partnered with the New Orleans Saints.
Sugarlands Distilling Company's owners
The founder and owner of Sugarlands Distilling is Ned Vickers. Kent Woods is also an owner of the company, and Greg Eidam is the master distiller. Sugarlands is located in downtown Gatlinburg, Tenn., a popular tourist destination. It’s open 364 days a year from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., only closed on Christmas Day.
Visitors to Sugarlands Distillery can come for a tour or tasting to try out the handcrafted spirits. On tours, guests see the distilling process up close, and they can even make their own product in some workshops. If you're not a local or Sugarlands isn't available in your area, online purchases of the spirits are an option.
Some of the unique flavors and products available from Sugarlands include the Talladega 50th Anniversary Corn Whiskey, Cole Swindell’s Peppermint Moonshine, Root Beer Moonshine, and Appalachian Apple Pie Moonshine.
New $20 million facility for Sugarlands
In July 2021, the company opened its second production facility, located in Kodak, Tenn. The 59,000-square-foot space cost about $20 million, Knox News reported. Master distiller Greg Eidam said, “We're doing everything we can to produce a better whiskey, and that's worth it, even though it's not cost-effective or efficient and very labor-intensive.”
Eidam also stated the company plans to begin distilling vodka in 2022, along with increasing production of its existing products, including Sippin’ Cream, Sugarlands Shine, and Roaming Man Whiskey.
Sugarlands' partnership with the New Orleans Saints
On Sept. 30, 2021, the company announced its new multiyear partnership with the NFL’s New Orleans Saints. President and founder Ned Vickers said at the time, “Few teams in pro sports have a fanbase as passionate and loyal as the Saints.”
The deal includes plans for Sugarlands Distillery to produce two specialty products that are “unique to the New Orleans market.” The company’s Voodoo Punch canned cocktail was to debut on Oct. 3 at the Superdome for the Saints versus New York Giants matchup.
Sugarlands partners with Dale Earnhardt
In fall 2021, Sugarlands Distillery also announced another sports partnership, with NASCAR racing legend Dale Earnhardt, Jr. Existing and new Sugarlands products will bear the Earnhardt name, as in Dale and Amy’s Electric Orange Sippin’ Cream.
Earnhardt, Jr. said, “Amy and I are excited to be part of the Sugarlands family. From the first time we met Ned, we were impressed with his vision and passion.”
“Few names are as synonymous with racing in America as Earnhardt, and we’re honored to welcome Dale and Amy to the Sugarlands family,” noted Vickers of the new partnership.