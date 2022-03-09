Russia’s Debt Owners Could Lose $40 Billion In Sovereign Bonds

For foreign bondholders, Russia may be in negotiation for quite some time. As a potentially easier out, firms such as Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase and a number of hedge funds are buying bonds for cheap. This could take the burden off of companies or wealthy individuals who hold Russian bonds. However, it’s also risky for the firms themselves due to the global perception of buying into Russia for the purpose of war profiteering (and the potential ostracization that could come of it).