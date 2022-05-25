Who Owns the Rights to XXXTentacion's Music?

In other battles over XXXTentacion’s estate, his mother has been sued twice by the rapper’s half-brother Corey Pack. Pack and XXXTentacion have the same father. In 2020, Pack and his mother, Jodi Kavney, filed a lawsuit accusing Bernard of draining millions from the rapper’s estate, reports Urban Islandz. In 2021, Pack filed another lawsuit alleging Bernard was siphoning money from the estate and hiding it in shell companies, Urban Islandz reports.