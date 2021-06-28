Who Owns Kelly Toys? Details About Jazwares and Its Squishmallows Line

If you’ve seen any of the countless “SquishTok” videos on TikTok, you can attest to the viral appeal of the Squishmallows plush toys, especially in the COVID-19 era.

“Even though the craze was coming before the pandemic, it certainly hit a fever pitch in the past year, and this craving for comfort is a big part of it,” Kelly Deen, senior vice president of marketing at Jazwares—the company that owns Kellytoy, the brand behind created Squishmallows—told The New York Times this March.