40 Countries Are Bringing 'The Sound of Beauty' to Eurovision 2022

After a long development period made longer by COVID-related delays, American Song Contest debuted on NBC on March 21, with Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson hosting.

Alongside stars on the rise, American Song Contest boasts household-name talent. Jewel represented her native Alaska, for example. “Thong Song” performer Sisqó competed on Maryland’s behalf. And pop balladeer Michael Bolton is still in contention, repping Connecticut.