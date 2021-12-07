Who Owns Dave & Buster’s, the Publicly Traded Dining Chain?

Since 2014, the company has been publicly traded on the Nasdaq under an appropriate ticker symbol, “PLAY”. About 5.8 million shares were offered in its IPO. The company paid a dividend to shareholders from Sept. 2018 until Feb. 2020, but that was suspended indefinitely due to the pandemic. That IPO came after a failed attempt at going public. The company was also public from 1997 until 2006, according to Forbes.