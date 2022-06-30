Who Makes Jif Peanut Butter? Brand Under Recall in 2022

Although Jif became a J.M. Smucker’s-owned company in 2002, it was actually founded in 1958. By 1976, Jif added the extra crunchy peanut butter to its product list and switched out its glass jars for plastic in 1988. A few years after that, the brand debuted Simply Jif, Jif Reduced Fat, and Jif Natural peanut butter.

Here’s a peek at how the Jif peanut butter packaging has changed over the years.