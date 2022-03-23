The Crypto Hasbulla Project Offers Hand-Drawn Images of the Viral Video Star As NFTs

According to The Daily Mirror, Magomedov is 18 years old and is believed to have a form of dwarfism. He reportedly stands at 1 meter tall (or around 3’ 3”) and weighs in at 16 kilograms (about 35 pounds). Aside from his NFT collection (explained below), Magomedov has another claim to fame in the blockchain realm—he’s also the namesake of cryptocurrency Hasbulla Inu, which launched on the Binance Smart Chain network in Jan. 2022.