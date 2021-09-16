Christopher Sembroski's Love for Spaceflight Started at a Young Age

Sembroski was born on August 28, 1979. He has worked as a data engineer, U.S. Air Force member, and now a commercial astronaut. The lucky Inspiration4 crew member has attributed his love for space to a childhood affinity for watching the stars. Previously, he worked as a space camp counselor and on shuttle simulators, but he actually has quite a bit of experience with planes as well.

The 41-year-old aerospace industry veteran works at Lockheed Martin, which is an arms, defense, information security, and technology company. His extensive knowledge of planes comes from his time in the U.S. Air Force, where he maintained ballistic missiles and was an active-duty servicemember during the war in Iraq up until 2007.

Sembroski has a degree in Professional Aeronautics from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. The exact details regarding his net worth are unknown.