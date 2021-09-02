Elon Musk’s Book Recommendations Range From Biographies to Sci-Fi

In a 2013 interview with Alison Van Diggelen , Musk said that he had an existential crisis in his teen years, and that this comedic and “quite positive” sci-fi novel “highlighted an important point, which is that a lot of times, the question is harder than the answer.”

He elaborated: “If you can properly phrase the question, then the answer is the easy part. So, to the degree that we can better understand the universe, then we can better know what questions to ask. Then, whatever the question is that most approximates, ‘What’s the meaning of life,’ that’s the question we can ultimately get closer to understanding. And so, I thought to the degree that we can expand the scope and scale of consciousness and knowledge, then that would be a good thing.”