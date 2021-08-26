Elon Musk Has a Lot to Say About the Covid Vaccine — But Did He Get It?

Billionaire Elon Musk has voiced his opinions on COVID-19 and the vaccines, such as those manufactured by Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. Although some of his statements have been conflicting, he’s shown concern involving the topic.

Musk is notorious for voicing his opinions on Twitter, where he’ll tweet his opinions to more than 59 million followers. His online presence can be influential on others, though he admits he often doesn't give much thought to what he says. He even admitted that he’ll “sometimes say or post strange things, but that’s just how my body works.” Whether it’s been negative or positive criticism, Musk has consistently not shied away from the feedback.

There were times where Musk wasn’t a fan of the vaccine.

Musk’s opinions relating back to Covid-19 can be dated back to March of 2020, where he tweeted that antimalarial drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine could possibly be worth considering to treat the coronavirus. A few days after that tweet, he estimated that there would be nearly zero new cases of the virus by the end of April of last year.

When the U.S. reached the end of last year’s April with far more than zero new cases, Musk would tweet “FREE AMERICA NOW” in response to the shutdown that was still occurring. Among other displeasures he had relating back to Covid-19, were that is was dumb, and kids are basically immune to it. Even though there’s been evidence to refute the tweets previously mentioned, he hasn’t deleted them.

Maybe worth considering chloroquine for C19 https://t.co/LEYob7Jofr — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 16, 2020

Going against California’s lockdown rules in May of 2020, Elon Musk opened back up his Tesla factory, saying workers did not have to return to work if they did not feel comfortable doing so. However, there were multiple Tesla employees who said that they received termination notices according to the Washington Post. At the time, cases of the coronavirus were spiking in California, but Musk continued factory operations regardless.