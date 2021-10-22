Donald Trump's Social Media App, TRUTH Social, Gets Hacked

Former president Donald Trump announced on Oct. 20, 2021, that he would be launching his very own social network platform , TRUTH Social. The platform's layout, developed by Trump Media & Technology Group ( TMTG ), closely resembles Twitter's and is currently available for pre-order in the App Store.

Hours after Trump made his big announcement, the app was reportedly hacked by individuals affiliated with the activist group Anonymous. Here’s how they did it.

Anonymous hackers gained access to Trump’s TRUTH Social app, but how?

The New York Times shared commentary from an interview with Aubrey Cottle, a hacker affiliated with Anonymous. During the interview, Cottle allegedly admitted that hackers used “digital breadcrumbs” from the app, which is still available for pre-order, “to gain access to the prerelease version of the app.”

Once inside, Cottler said hackers began posting “memes from spoofed accounts for Mr. Trump, former vice president Mike Pence, and other prominent figures.” Members weren’t the only ones who were able to set up an account on the TRUTH app.

Tech and security reporter Mikael Thalen announced on Twitter that he was able to create an account within hours after the announcement was made using the handle @donaldtrump. The developer of the app later intervened and “shuttered the development platform,” preventing new accounts from being created.

