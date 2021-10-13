Is Stratos Crypto a Good Long-Term Investment?

Stratos hit a record high above $2 after the token got listed on Gate.io, a major crypto trading platform. If the DeFi sector thrives as expected, Stratos should continue to see growing demand for its blockchain infrastructure resources. That would in turn drive the value of its token. Also, as Stratos gets accepted on major exchanges such as Coinbase and Binance, more investors will discover it, boosting its price. Therefore, it would come as no surprise to see Stratos hit $5 in 2022.