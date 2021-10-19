Andrew Napolitano Has a Podcast Two Months After Fox News Ouster

Former New Jersey Superior Court Judge Andrew Napolitano had a long career at Fox News. He served as a senior judicial analyst for the cable news channel. He was also the host of the program Freedom Watch With Judge Napolitano and a frequent presence on the morning show Fox & Friends.

Napolitano’s Fox News tenure ended this summer when the 71-year-old was accused of sexual harassment in a lawsuit against the channel. So, where is Judge Napolitano now?