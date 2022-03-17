Adam Neumann Moves on From WeWork and Invests in Rental Properties

Neumann is also purchasing properties in other U.S. cities. There has been speculation that the billionaire may launch his own rental-housing company that includes amenities that were offered in WeWork spaces, including high-class decor and complimentary beverages. It’s possible that if Neumann launches a company, it could be very similar to WeWork but instead of commercial workspaces, they would residential rental spaces. The company would likely compete with Airbnb.