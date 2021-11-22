North Carolina’s New Budget Includes Bonuses and Raises for Teachers

Just in time for Thanksgiving, North Carolina is showing thanks to the state’s teachers with the bonuses approved by Senate Bill 105—North Carolina’s first comprehensive state budget in three years.

Upon signing Senate Bill 105 into law on Nov. 18, Governor Roy Cooper said in a statement that the “desperately-needed pay increases for teachers” is one of the steps necessary for North Carolina to “emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever.”

So, with the new budget in place, when will N.C. teachers get their bonuses?