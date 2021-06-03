Everything You Need To Know About Crypto Banter

Learning about cryptocurrencies can be tricky, especially since there are so many tokens out that operate in different ways. There's already a lot of coverage on the more mainstream cryptos, but for the thousands of altcoins out there, it's a lot harder to get info. As a result, we've seen a proliferation of new, altcoin-focused crypto YouTubers. One of them, Crypto Banter, is among YouTube's top-trending crypto channels.

Although there are plenty of crypto channels dedicated to altcoins, few are as large as Crypto Banter. Here's the lowdown on the YouTube channel, and whether it's worth listening to.

Besides taking questions and talking with special guests, Crypto Banter talks about a variety of cryptocurrency trading-related topics. This could include chart patterns, crypto trading indicators, as well as specific coverage over individual altcoins. However, the channel also covers whatever is going on in the broader crypto markets, whether that's Bitcoin, Ethereum , etc.

The main personality and founder of Crypto Banter is Ran Neuner, a South African resident and crypto expert who has been featured on CNBC. Like most crypto personalities on Twitter, Neuner tweets frequently about blockchain and crypto. He started Crypto Banter as a live, weekday call-in show where anyone can ask him questions about cryptocurrencies. Since then, Crypto Banter has added several more hosts. You can watch the Crypto Banter broadcast live on weekdays at 10 a.m. ET, and the show ranges from half an hour to an hour long. Past shows are also available on the YouTube channel .

Should you trust Crypto Banter?

Since Crypto Banter is more than just a single host or personality, it's a bit trickier to judge whether the channel is reliable or not. On Crypto Banter's website, they have an ethics and integrity section, which includes a variety of transparency-related commitments.

One big problem among crypto influencers is that it's easy for them to pump and dump small cryptocurrencies. Since a lot of altcoins are very volatile, a single big channel or influencer can send prices skyrocketing. In any other market, this would be illegal, but it's managed to slide under the cryptocurrency ecosystem for quite a while.

All hosts on Crypto Banter are obliged to disclose their monthly holdings on the Crypto Banter website. Additionally, none of the guests or hosts on the platform accept any payment for their appearances on the show, whether in fiat or crypto. It's also not possible to pay for interviews either. There's even an option to report and breaches in ethical conduct to a separate email address. In terms of transparency, Crypto Banter seems to do a pretty good job when it comes to this area.

