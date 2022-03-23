Certain Homeowners Must Pay PMI Insurance—What It Means and How to Avoid It

The most straightforward way to avoid paying PMI is by paying a down payment of at least 20 percent on your property. The cost of PMI can really add up, so it’s best to eliminate that expense with an upfront payment if you’re financially able to do so.

If your mortgage lender automatically triggers PMI because your home value increased, you may be able to request a cancellation. If you generate at least 20-percent equity in your home you already purchased, you can also refinance without PMI.