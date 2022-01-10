Apple's New AirTag Is in Hot Water: What's the Device Used For?

Apple also claims that when a person is with or near someone who also has an AirTag or is in a public space where multiple people have an AirTag, the alerts aren't triggered unless it's separated from its owners. However, the above anecdotes suggest that notifications appear if someone is near them with an AirTag and moving in the same direction. It isn't certain what Apple plans to do to address these alarming issues. We'll have to wait and see if AirTags get discontinued or altered.