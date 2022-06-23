SPAC Stocks May Be a Good Investment Before a Merger, Some Risk Involved

SPACs are often an alternative route for companies that couldn’t pull off an IPO because they have a suspicious reputation. So, it’s possible that if you buy shares of a SPAC and it ends up acquiring a poor reputable brand, it could drop share prices as soon as news of the merger comes out. Digital World Acquisition is one company that has seen its share prices fall recently because it’s being investigated by the SEC for its involvement in the proposed merger with Trump’s company.