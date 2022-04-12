What’s a Shadow Fork in Cryptocurrency? The Ethereum Change, Explained

Ethereum’s shadow fork is considered the first of its kind. The Ethereum Foundation developer who created the shadow fork, Marius van der Wijden, said in a tweet, “We're very close to a historical event. We're testing PoS on #Ethereum. Today will be the first mainnet shadow fork ever.” Given the decentralized and open-source nature of the larger cryptocurrency ecosystem, it wouldn’t be surprising to see other networks test their own shadow forks to help advance consensus technology as a whole.