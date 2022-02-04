What Is a Reciprocal Tax Agreement and How Does It Work?

Currently, 18 states have reciprocal agreements with other states. Here’s a close look at five of them. If someone works in Washington, D.C. and they reside in any other state, they don't have to file a tax return. However, they need to submit an exemption form D-4A, which is the “Certificate of Nonresidence in the District of Colombia” to their employer. The agreement only works in reverse for Maryland and Virginia. If you live in either of these states and work in Washington, D.C. you don't have to file a non-resident return.