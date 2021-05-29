What Happens When Bitcoin Options Expire?By Mark Prvulovic
If you trade cryptocurrency derivatives, you'll probably have heard that over $2.1 billion worth of Bitcoin options expired on Friday. Every month, like clockwork, billions of dollars of Bitcoin options end up expiring. Most people have a negative connotation when it comes to something having an "expiration date." When it comes to the Bitcoin market, however, this mass expiration of options doesn't have as big of an impact as you might think.
Here's the scoop about what happens with Bitcoin options expire and whether it's something you should pay attention to.
Why do Bitcoin options expire?
An option gives an investor the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell a specific asset at a specific price, also called the strike price. Since these options don't last forever, they end up "expiring" if their holder doesn't exercise them. Nothing really happens if this is the case. The only thing is that a trader will lose out on cash you spent to buy the option in the first place.
It's the same thing with Bitcoin. According to crypto analytics provider Skew, 55,900 Bitcoin options expired on Friday. Other estimates, such as one provided by Deribit, say that only 48,469 Bitcoin options expired instead, with a "max pain" price of $50,000. The max pain price is simply the strike price with the most open contracts on it that would cause the most financial losses for investors.
In other words, with Bitcoin trading at $36,100, it's those Bitcoin option holders with a $50,000 strike price who are losing the most money collectively.
Does this mean anything for Bitcoin prices?
May saw over $2.1 billion in Bitcoin options expire, but that's pretty small compared to previous months. In April, it was $3.6 billion worth of BTC options that expired, while a record $6 billion worth of contracts expired at the end of March. Expiring contracts in the Bitcoin market tends to depress prices. However, not everyone believes that to be the case.
Head of research at crypto custody firm Copper, Fadi Aboualfa, said that the Bitcoin markets don't react to option expiry dates as much as most investors think. That has to do with the size of the Bitcoin options market, which is still small for the expiry to have any meaningful effect.
At the moment, there is around $13 billion worth of outstanding bitcoin options contracts. That's 1.3% of Bitcoin's total market cap. Considering $2.1 billion worth of contracts have expired on Friday, that's an even smaller portion of the $13 billion outstanding.
Should you trade Bitcoin options?
Options allow you to leverage your bets on Bitcoin, or hedge yourself against unexpected price swings, but they aren't for everyone. These financial instruments are already quite complicated and should not be traded by beginners. Regular stock options are tricky enough, let alone in the world of cryptocurrencies.
Bitcoin options are also quite expensive. The more volatile an option is, the more it will cost for you to buy. What's more, crypto options also trade 24/7. Regular stock options trade only when the market are open, which is Monday to Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST.
If you're still serious about trading Bitcoin options, there are a variety of platforms in the U.S. that will help you. This includes CME Group, LedgerX, Deribit, Skew, and many more.