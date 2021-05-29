What Happens When Bitcoin Options Expire?

If you trade cryptocurrency derivatives , you'll probably have heard that over $2.1 billion worth of Bitcoin options expired on Friday. Every month, like clockwork, billions of dollars of Bitcoin options end up expiring. Most people have a negative connotation when it comes to something having an "expiration date." When it comes to the Bitcoin market, however, this mass expiration of options doesn't have as big of an impact as you might think.

Here's the scoop about what happens with Bitcoin options expire and whether it's something you should pay attention to.

Why do Bitcoin options expire?

An option gives an investor the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell a specific asset at a specific price, also called the strike price. Since these options don't last forever, they end up "expiring" if their holder doesn't exercise them. Nothing really happens if this is the case. The only thing is that a trader will lose out on cash you spent to buy the option in the first place.

It's the same thing with Bitcoin. According to crypto analytics provider Skew, 55,900 Bitcoin options expired on Friday. Other estimates, such as one provided by Deribit, say that only 48,469 Bitcoin options expired instead, with a "max pain" price of $50,000. The max pain price is simply the strike price with the most open contracts on it that would cause the most financial losses for investors.

May Expiry



🔹 Large expiry coming up tomorrow as 48,469 $$BTC option contracts ($1.95b notional) expire and 307,558 ETH options ($877m notional).



🔹 Max pain for BTC is $50k and ETH $3k



🔹 New August expiry has been launched today



🔹 July futures will be launched tomorrow pic.twitter.com/m2LUyYSZak — Deribit (@DeribitExchange) May 27, 2021

In other words, with Bitcoin trading at $36,100, it's those Bitcoin option holders with a $50,000 strike price who are losing the most money collectively.